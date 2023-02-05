Man carrying four bullets arrested at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: One person was arrested from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for allegedly carrying four bullets in his hand baggage.



The arrest took place late on Friday night during routine checking while the man, identified as Mohammad Galib, was attempting to board a Bengaluru-bound Air Asia flight. The accused is a resident of Bihar. According to sources, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are responsible for hand luggage checking and frisking of the passengers noticed that Galib was being restless while waiting for his turn.

After a thorough check up of his luggage, they found four bullets and detained Galib. After a brief interrogation where he could not reply clearly to the questions of CISF, he was handed over to the local police station.

Meanwhile, in another incident which took place on Thursday, three people were arrested for possessing dollars worth Rs 1.82 million. The accused people are residents of Howrah and Uttar Pradesh.