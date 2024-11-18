Man brutally killed over land dispute in Kharagpur

Kolkata: A man was brutally murdered on Saturday night in the Poradiah area of Kalaikunda, Kharagpur, in West Midnapore district. The assailants attacked the victim with sharp weapons, slitting his throat.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Umashankar Mahato from Koriashol in Kalaikunda, was a businessman dealing in land.

The incident occurred during the ongoing Ras festival in the Poradiah market area, where Mahato, who was also the festival committee president, was sitting in his shop.

Sources said that three assailants suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons, slitting his throat and fleeing the scene.

Mahato was rushed to the Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the murder was a result of a long-standing land dispute. The victim’s family has accused three individuals and filed a complaint with the Kharagpur Local Police Station.

An investigation is underway, and the police have launched a search operation to apprehend the three assailants.