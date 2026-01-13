Man beats dog, over 12 puppies to death in UP

Basti: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating a dog and more than 12 of its puppies to death after a canine attack in Basti district here, police said on Monday.

Rudhauli Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh Yadav said that Kalimullah, 50, was bitten by a dog at Mungraha intersection in the Rudhauli area of the district on Sunday. Enraged by this, he beat the dog and more than 12 of its puppies to death with a stick.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and buried the dead dog and its puppies after digging a pit, he said.

Yadav said that the police have registered a case in this connection and arrested the accused on Sunday night.