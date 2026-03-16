Man arrested over recruiting Indians for cyber fraud rackets

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man from Kanpur on suspicion of recruiting Indian nationals for organised cyber fraud rings operating scam dens in Cambodia, the officials informed on Sunday.



The accused, Krishna Kumar Lakhwani, was reportedly a part of a criminal network that promised Indians lucrative jobs overseas, such as data entry or customer support jobs, only to transport them to overseas fraud dens, where they were coerced into participating in cyber fraud.

The overseas fraud rings reportedly conduct large-scale online fraud operations from these compounds, operating outside the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies.

The individuals who are transported to these locations reportedly face intimidation, detention, and coercion into participating in fraud operations such as digital arrest fraud or identity theft.

The accused reportedly collected between USD 300 and 400 from each candidate he recruited for these fraud operations.

He then transported them to Cambodia via routes that went through Delhi, a CBI official said.

The CBI reportedly apprehended Lakhwani based on actionable intelligence. The CBI intercepted the accused when he landed back in India. The CBI then took him to their office. The CBI reportedly searched his mobile phone with witnesses present.

The search reportedly yielded videos of him interviewing candidates for recruitment into these fraud operations.

Passport photos of several Indian nationals reportedly recruited by Lakhwani into these fraud operations were also reportedly recovered during the search.