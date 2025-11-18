Man arrested in woman’s murder case at NJP

Siliguri: The mysterious death of a woman at a hotel near NJP has taken a turn after police arrested the man who accompanied her.

The body of the woman was recently recovered from a room in a hotel adjacent to New Jalpaiguri station. Police sources said, her son was also with her. NJP Police launched an investigation and soon uncovered her real identity.

Though the woman registered her name as Puja Das at the hotel, police discovered that her actual name was Sabi Kumari, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar. She was married and lived in Mara Para of Kumedpur.

Family members said Sabi had left her parental home saying she was going to her in-laws’ house.

However, she went missing after October 20. After being informed through Kumedpur Police, her relatives reached North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where they identified her body.

Police then scrutinised the hotel’s CCTV footage, which revealed a startling fact — the youth staying with Sabi was not her husband. Her husband is currently working in Rajasthan. The mystery companion has been identified as Chet Narayan Das, alias Prem (29 years), a resident of Pual area in Bihar. He has been arrested. However, police could not trace Sabi’s child. Police are interrogating the accused to find the missing child.