Man arrested for providing fake documents to job seekers

kolkata: A man has been arrested by the cops of Bidhannagar East Police Station for allegedly providing fake documents to two job seekers in lieu of money. The Bidhannagar City Police reported that on May 4, Partha Karmakar, deputy secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), filed a complaint. He alleged that two candidates presented themselves before the interview board with documents claiming completion of D EL Ed training. However, upon inspection, all the documents were found to be fake.While one candidate escaped, the other was detained and subsequently handed over to the police. Further investigations led to the arrest of three individuals followed by the apprehension of Sujit Sikdar on Tuesday from New Barrackpore, also implicated in the distribution of fake documents to candidates.