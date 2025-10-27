Man arrested for extortion call to BJP’s Lok Sabha chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal

Bettiah: One person was arrested in Bihar’s West Champaran district for allegedly making an extortion call to BJP’s Lok Sabha chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal, who was asked to cough up Rs 10 crore and threatened that his son would be killed otherwise, police said on Sunday.

Bettiah’s SP Shaurya Suman said the case was solved within 24 hours of the complaint being filed.

Jaiswal, the local MP who is a former president of the Bihar BJP, received two calls on Friday afternoon, just a few minutes apart. He filed the police complaint on Saturday, and a case was registered at the Town police station. Suman said a Special Investigating Team (SIT) was set up to probe the case, and it examined the technical evidence.

“This led us to the owner of the mobile phone from which the call was made.

The owner, whom we had caught hold of yesterday, told us that the phone had been stolen three months ago,” he said. agencies