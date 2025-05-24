Man allegedly killed by elder brother in dispute over mango tree in New Town

Kolkata: A 46-year-old man died in New Town’s Akanda Keshari village on Saturday after allegedly being struck by his elder brother in a dispute over the right to pick mangoes from a tree. The victim, Sushanta Roy, was collecting fallen mangoes when his elder brother, Prashanta Roy, allegedly struck him on the head with a bamboo stick. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. According to sources, the brothers had a long-standing property dispute, which included disagreements over rights to a shared mango orchard. Police said that on Saturday afternoon, Sushanta and his wife, Sushila Roy, were picking mangoes when Prashanta, along with his son Santu, allegedly confronted and attacked them.

Sushila claimed she was injured while trying to stop the sudden assault. Officers from Techno City Police Station, under the Bidhannagar Commissionerate, recovered a thick bamboo stick from the scene, believed to be the murder weapon. Prashanta Roy was arrested, while his wife and son were detained for questioning. Although no formal complaint has been lodged yet, police have registered a case of murder and begun an investigation. They are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death. Local residents said the family had been involved in repeated disputes over property, and previous efforts to resolve the matter had failed.