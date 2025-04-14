Man accused of killing 5-year-old girl in Karnataka’’s Hubballi dies in police firing

Hubballi: A man who allegedly murdered a five-year-old girl earlier on Sunday was killed in police firing in the evening while attempting to escape, police said.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar, a native of Patna, Bihar.

He was booked on charges of murder under the POCSO Act and also for attacking and attempting to murder police personnel. The girl was reportedly kidnapped and killed by the accused in the morning within the Ashok Nagar police station limits. Her body was later found in an abandoned building, police said.