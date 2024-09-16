Man absconded from army held by Punjab Police, recovered 12.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has arrested Amritpal Singh alias Fauji, the main ringleader of a Pakistan-based heroin smuggling racket and an army fugitive, from whom 12.5 kg of heroin has been recovered.



This information was given on Sunday by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Accused Amritpal Singh Fauji, a resident of village Kasel in Tarn Taran, was absconding since August 2024, when his accomplice Sartaj was arrested from Jammu bus stand with 33 kg of heroin.

DGP Gaurav Yadav has confirmed that the cartel has international links as it is being operated by notorious fugitive Amrit Pal Singh Bath resident of village Miyapur, Tarn Taran, who is currently operating the cartel from Dubai.

It is worth mentioning that he is a notorious gangster/trafficker, against whom 15 to 20 cases including two murder cases are registered in various police stations of Punjab.

The DGP said that on the basis of reliable intelligence, the teams of Counter Intelligence Jalandhar set up a special checkpoint at Nahri Pul in Kangniwal village of Jalandhar and arrested Amritpal Fauji with 200 grams of heroin.

After this, in the investigation, 12.4 kg of heroin was recovered from the link road leading from Tarn Taran to Jodhpur village from the place mentioned by the accused.

He said that the police teams have also seized the Platina motorcycle (PB 08 EL 5952) on which accused Amritpal Fauji was riding. has also been seized.

Giving more information in this regard, AIG CI Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that during the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was revealed that he and his partner had received a consignment of 50 kg of heroin from Akhnoor sector last month, out of which 33 kg of heroin was with his accomplice Sartaj, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police.