Mamta Kulkarni renounces worldly life, becomes Mai Mamta Nand Giri

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): After enthralling her fans, film lovers and audience in various roles and characters she played, actor Mamta Kulkarni on Friday embarked on a spiritual journey by renouncing her worldly life and assuming a new identity of ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri’, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In a statement, the UP government said in the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Kulkarni first took ‘sanyas’ in the Kinnar Akhara and then she got a new name ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri’ in the same akhara.

After performing ‘Pind Daan’, the Kinnar Akhara performed her pattabhishek (consecration ceremony).

Kulkarni, 52, reached the Kinnar Akhara in Maha Kumbh on Friday where she met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara and took his blessings. She also met the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) Mahant Ravindra Puri.

Mamta took a dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam and was seen in the clothes of a ‘sadhvi’. After sanyas and pattabhishek, Mamta said it will be “my good fortune that I am also becoming a witness in this holy moment of Maha Kumbh”.

She said she was receiving the blessings of the saints. She took initiation (‘deeksha’) from Guru Shri Chaitanya Gagan Giri in Kupoli Ashram 23 years ago and now she is entering a new life with complete sanyas, the statement added.

Speaking to reporters, Kulkarni said, “I started my penance (‘tapasya’) in 2000. And I chose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as my ‘pattaguru’ because today is Friday... it is the day of Maha Kaali (Goddess Kaali).

“Yesterday, preparations were on to make me a mahamandaleshwar. But, today Maa Shakti instructed me that I choose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi because that person is a ‘saakshaat’ (direct) form of Ardhnaareshwar. What else can be a bigger title than an Ardhnaareshwar doing my ‘pattabhishek’,” she said, adding she has been doing penance for the past 23 years.