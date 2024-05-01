Mamata wishes workers on ‘May Day’

Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished workers on the occasion of International Labour Day and described them as the pillar of the society.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also emphasized her government’s support to workers through the implementation of various schemes like ‘Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana’, a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganized workers in the state.

“Wishing all our worker brothers and sisters a very happy International Workers' Day. Workers are the pillar of our society. We are proud of them. I always stand by them in their every need,” Banerjee wrote on X.

The Bengal CM also assured them of all support in the future.

“From launching and implementing ground-breaking schemes like ‘Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana' to making the payment from the state exchequer to each of the 59 lakh MGNREGA workers who were deprived by the central government - always we have stood by our workers and will continue to do so in the future,” she said on the microblogging site.

May 1 is celebrated as ‘International Labour Day‘ and often referred to as ‘May Day’ to commemorate the struggle for labor rights.