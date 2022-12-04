Mamata to chair TMC MPs' meet in Delhi on December 7

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will chair a strategy meeting with party MPs (Member of Parliament) on December 7 in New Delhi, with the winter session of Parliament beginning on that date. TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also slated to be present during the meeting.



According to party sources, Banerjee will direct her parliamentarians about the pro-people issues that they should raise on the floor of the Parliament. The meeting is expected to be held at the Delhi residence of senior party MP Saugata Roy. Banerjee has time and again exuded confidence about the BJP not coming to power in 2024. While addressing the Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, Banerjee had accused the BJP of monumental incompetence and had said that the saffron party will not get single majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The Lok Sabha will be a rejection election and not a selection election," Banerjee had said.

The TMC chairperson has been trying her best to create a united platform of leaders who oppose BJP. So, there is a lot of curiosity in the political circle about whether she is meeting any leaders who are opposed to the BJP. Banerjee is slated to attend the G 20 summit in Delhi on December 5. She will be attending the meeting as the chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress where leaders of all political parties will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategies for the summit to be held in 2023.