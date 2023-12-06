Mamata invited to Revanth Reddy oath taking

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to attend the oath taking ceremony of Telangana new Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Reddy’s oath taking ceremony will be held at LB stadium in Hyderabad. Derek O’Brien is scheduled to attend the ceremony on behalf of Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to attend a number of political and administrative programmes in North Bengal’s districts. She will return to Kolkata on December 12.