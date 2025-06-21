Mamata extends b’day wishes to Prez

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday conveyed her best wishes to the President of India Droupadi Murmu on her birthday.

In a post on social media platform X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “My warmest wishes to Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her birthday.” “May she be blessed with a long life, good health, and profound happiness as she continues to serve the nation with grace and dedication,” she added.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary also greeted President Murmu on her birthday. Banerjee on a social media platform wrote: “May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued success in all your endeavours.”