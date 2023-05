Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and socio-political activist Arun Gandhi.



He was 89, and died in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after a brief illness. “Saddened to know of the demise of Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and a social beacon in his own rights. May his soul rest in peace. May the Gandhian spirit illumine our path in troubled times,” Banerjee tweeted.