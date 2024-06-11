Mamata calls for probe into terror attack on bus carrying pilgrims in J&K

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the death of nine people in an attack by terrorists on a bus with pilgrims on board in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded an investigation into the incident.



Taking to X, Banerjee said, “Learnt that there has been an incident of attack on some pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, and there have been consequently 9 deaths. The matter should be immediately investigated into. I convey my profound condolences to the victim families.”

Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer said.

The attack occurred on the bus en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in Poni.

The 53-seater bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire around 6:15 pm.