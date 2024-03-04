Mamata Bala Thakur levels charges of corruption against Shantanu Thakur, seeks PM’s intervention

Kolkata: Trinamool Member of Rajya Sabha Mamata Bala Thakur has urged the Union government to probe charges of corruption against Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur by agencies, including the CBI and ED. She has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately.



In a press conference organised at the Kolkata Press Club on Monday, Mamata Bala Thakur alleged: “Shantanu Thakur has taken more than Rs 1 crore 44 lakh from the Matua Mahasangh’s bank account through illegal means. I demand the intervention of the Prime Minister in this matter. If he is really honest, then he should investigate this allegation against the Union Minister with CBI and ED immediately.”

She further stated that the BJP led Union Government has been levelling charges against leaders of Opposition parties throughout the country with the CBI and ED conducting raids. “In this case, I have filed a complaint against Shantanu Thakur and have presented all required evidence. If the BJP sincerely supports honest politics, then let there be investigations against the Union Minister of State” demanded the TMC MP.