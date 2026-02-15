Mamata, Abhishek pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs, say ‘sacrifice will never be forgotten’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday paid tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, saying their martyrdom will never be forgotten.

Both the leaders took to social media to remember the martyrs who laid down their lives 7 years ago.

Mamata in a post on X wrote: “I salute today the brave CRPF jawans who were victims of the Pulwama incident on this day in 2019.”

In another post, Abhishek said on this day in 2019,

India witnessed one of the darkest chapters in its recent history, when 40 brave CRPF personnel were martyred in the heinous Pulwama attack.

“Their sacrifice is etched into the conscience of our nation. They were sons, husbands, fathers, ordinary Indians who wore the uniform with extraordinary courage. In a single moment of terror, families were shattered, futures were stolen and the entire country was united in grief and resolve,” Abhishek wrote.

He further added: “Their martyrdom calls for accountability, vigilance, and a robust national strategy against the forces that threaten our sovereignty. As a nation, we owe our martyrs transparency in matters of security, unity beyond partisan divides and a commitment to protecting every life.”

The attack on a convoy of the CRPF on 14 February in 2019 was one of the most serious single strikes against security forces in

Kashmir. Travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in the South Kashmir Pulwama district, a vehicle laden with 350 kilograms of explosives slammed into the convoy.