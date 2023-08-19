Malnutrition: Hry to launch spirulina-based product

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will introduce a spirulina-based product under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) for severe acute malnourished (SAM) and moderate acute malnourished (MAM)



children on a pilot basis in

Nuh district for a duration of six months.

Spirulina, an algae that grows in fresh or saltwater, is rich in nutrients and possesses antioxidant properties. A study conducted by the Institute of Health Management and Research (IHMR), Bangalore, demonstrated a 46 per cent and 67 per cent reduction in malnutrition by administering spirulina for six months

to children.

This was disclosed by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, after presiding over the 5th meeting of the State Convergence Committee under POSHAN Abhiyaan here.

He said that three nutrition-rich programmes will be implemented across all blocks of Nuh under Nutrition Campaign-2.

These programmes aim to alleviate malnutrition and anaemia among children and women. Nutritional support in the form of ready-to-eat food items, nutritional packets, and antioxidant-rich foods will be provided to children and women in all blocks of the

Nuh district.

He said that the Women and Child Development would introduce a pictorial card game called “Poshan ki Potli” to raise awareness about the nutritional value and benefits of different food items.