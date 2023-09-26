Malegaon blast case: BJP MP appears before NIA court

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before a special NIA court here on Monday.

Thakur, one of the seven accused in the case, arrived around 2 pm, nearly two hours after the other accused in the case appeared before the court.

Thakur informed the court that she suffers from health issues that prevent her from waking up early in the morning.

The court then adjourned the matter to Oct 3 to record the statements of the accused.

After evidence recording, court notes accused's statement per CrPC section 313.