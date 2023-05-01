Maldivian Def Min Mariya receives Rajnath Singh on arrival in Maldives

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the Maldives on Monday with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Didi receiving him at the Velana airport in the North Male Atoll, reflecting the importance the



island nation has attached to the visit.

Chief of Maldivian defence forces Major General Abdhulla Shamaal and several other senior officials were among those who welcomed Singh at the airport located near capital city Male.

“The visit of Rajnath Singh represents a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries as it brings a new level of dynamism and impetus to the already existing defence ties,” the Maldivian defence ministry said.

During his May 1-3 visit, Singh will handover to the Maldivian defence forces a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft as India’s “gift” to help them enhance maritime surveillance.

“Upon his arrival at the Velana International Airport, the Defence Minister of India was welcomed by his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Didi, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdhulla Shamaal,” it said in a statement.

The two defence ministers will hold bilateral talks to enhance defence cooperation and strengthen the “long-standing defence and security partnership” between India and the Maldives, it added.

“Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister Didi will attend a formal ceremony to hand over an Offshore Patrol Vessel, along with an assault landing craft and inaugurate the development project of the MNDF Coast Guard Harbour and repair facility at Sifavaru,” it said.