Malda–Digha winter specials announced | Eastern Railway to run special services today for Gita chanting event

Kolkata: Eastern Railway will operate special services on Sunday, December 7, to manage the expected rise in passenger movement for the collective chanting of the Bhagavad Gita at Brigade Parade Ground organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad. Twenty specials will run across Sealdah and Howrah divisions to handle the movement of devotees. Sealdah division will run fourteen EMU specials on the Krishnanagar–Sealdah, Shantipur–Sealdah, Bangaon–Sealdah and Hasnabad–Sealdah routes in both directions. Services will also operate to and from Lakshmikantapur, Diamond Harbour and Canning to accommodate the southern suburban belt.

Howrah division will run one MEMU and five EMU specials. The MEMU will operate between Rampurhat and Howrah via Ahmadpur–Katwa. EMU services will run between Barddhaman and Howrah via Dankuni, and Arambagh and Howrah via Sheoraphuli. Eastern Railway has also announced winter specials between Malda Town and Digha to meet seasonal demand. The Malda Town–Digha–Malda Town special will run on three Saturdays between December 13 and December 27. The Malda Town–Digha Special will leave Malda Town at 1:10 pm on all three Saturdays to reach Digha at 11 pm the same day. The Digha–Malda Town Special will leave Digha at 11:40 pm. The trains will halt at New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat, Sainthia, Bolpur, Barddhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Mecheda, Tamluk and Kanthi. They will offer general, sleeper and air-conditioned accommodation, with booking available through PRS and online channels.