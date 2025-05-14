Malda youth held with firearm in Mandarmani

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Monday from beachside tourist destination Mandarmani in East Midnapore with a firearm and several rounds of bullet which triggered panic among the local people.

Since Jagannath Dham was inaugurated in Digha, police have increased its vigil in Digha and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

Sources informed that on Monday police were tipped off about a youth in Mandarmani roaming around with a pistol. Accordingly, police on the basis of the secret information went to the hotel where the accused Koushik Roy was staying with his family. However, he was not there when the cops raided the hotel room. Police started searching for Roy in the vicinity as well as on the beach. When Roy returned to the hotel, cops detained him. During a search of the apparels, a 9mm pistol and several rounds of bullets were reportedly recovered from him.