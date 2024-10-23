Malda: Youth arrested with firearms

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered two firearms and six rounds of ammunition during a raid at the house of Abdus Salam of Pataldanga area under the Mothabari Police Station here. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, confirmed the arrest and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the purpose of the weapons.

In a separate incident, the police arrested Biswajit Mondal (40) for possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 6,83,500 on Tuesday evening. Officers apprehended Mondal near Punjabi Dhaba on NH 12.