Malda: Two bikers killed in road accident

MALDA: A tragic accident in Kaliachak, Malda, claimed the lives of two teenage bikers, Sharif (16) and Azmol Shaikh (15), after being crushed by a speeding dumper on National Highway 34 near Salepur under Kaliachak police station on Wednesday night.

Another rider sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Malda Medical College.

The accident occurred when their bike collided with a toto, causing them to fall on the road.

Police have seized the dumper and are searching for the driver.