Malda: Robbery in jewellry shop, gold silver worth Rs 2 lakh looted

Malda: A jewellry shop in Kazigram village of Chandipur Gram Panchayat under English Bazar police station looted on Saturday night. Gold and silver worth almost Rs 2 lakh have been taken away by the miscreants. The robbers broke into the shop by cutting open the shutters using a gas cutter machine. The locals said that this is the second theft in the locality using the same modus operandi.

Tapas Saha, the affected shop owner, has his shop near the Chandipur GP office with CCTV cameras installed in it. A neighbouring shop owner spotted the broken locks and immediately informed him.

Saha said, “A gold chain weighing almost 10 grams and a kilo of silver has been taken away by the robbers but they couldn’t break the vault. Moreover, the miscreants took the hard disk of the CCTV with them to cover up their identity. The police has initiated an investigation by checking the other CCTV footage of the place.” Swapan Acharya, a local, said, “In the same way, a shop dealing in pipes was robbed a week ago in this locality. It seems to be the same gang behind the two robberies.” The police started a detailed investigation.