Malda: Murder weapon recovered

Malda: Amid a huge security and public gathering, the accused in the brutal murder of a minor girl on January 29 was brought to court by the police on Monday after 12 days of police custody getting over.



The court has sent the accused, Srikant Keshri (27), for another 2 days of police custody.

Meanwhile, the police succeeded in recovering the murder weapon from the banks of Mahananda in Ward 20 of English Bazar Municipality on Sunday.

The accused severed the head of the minor girl (his cousin sister), with a chopper almost 12-inches-long and heavy.

Now the police are trying to reconstruct the incident that took place on January 29 and also looking into the involvement of others, if any.

Seeking justice for the minor, many silent rallies and seminars have also been taken out by the commoners and political parties.