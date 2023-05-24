Malda market fire: 1 held; forensic team collects samples from spot

Police arrested a trader in connection with the fire that broke out in the Netaji Municipal Market of English Bazar Municipality on Tuesday morning killing two workers.

The two workers went to work at the firecracker shop in the market on Tuesday morning when an explosion took place while unloading a carbide drum.

Amarnath Saha was arrested by the police and the search for his elder brother, Somnath Saha is on. The two brothers were joint owners of the shop. The police have registered a case under the Explosives Act. Investigating police officials requested the Malda District Court to take Saha into their custody for 7 days for questioning.

On Wednesday afternoon, a four-person team from the state Forensic department visited the area. The police sealed off the warehouse close to the shop where the explosion took place. Forensic officers performed an hour-long surveillance while taking samples from the spot. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and an investigation has been launched.”

Sabina Yeasmin, state minister of the Irrigation Department, also surveyed the area. She stated that the police had begun an inquiry into the incident.

She sent her condolences to the families of the two workers who were killed and extended her cooperation.