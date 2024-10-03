Malda: Extramarital affair leads to assault

Malda: A man and a woman were allegedly tied up and brutally beaten up by locals over allegations of an extramarital affair in Pukhuria on Tuesday night.



Images of the assault have since gone viral on social media, raising concerns about public safety and law enforcement.

Despite the police’s initial arrival at the scene, they reportedly left without intervening. However, the couple was later rescued and taken into custody by the police the following morning. The person involved in leading the assault has been identified as Anarul. He is absconding, prompting the police to launch a search for him. Opposition parties have alleged that Anarul belongs to the ruling party. In a statement, Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of the TMC, denied Anarul’s link with the TMC.