Malda DM constitutes 3-member committee to probe gangrape of minor

Malda: A three-member enquiry committee has been constituted by the District Magistrate of Malda to look into the gangrape of a class six student in a school premise in Gazole on Saturday. Three accused youths have already been arrested by the police.



This committee will enquire whether there was some lax on the part of the school. The committee will comprise of Additional District Magistrate (Education), District Inspector of Schools (Secondary) and a Deputy Magistrate.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: "An enquiry committee comprising three members has been formed to look into the matter. The committee will submit the report within 7 days."

The victim had gone to her school on Saturday but the only teacher at the institution was absent on that day. The school has 37 students only. The teacher of the adjacent primary school had opened the gate for the students to have their mid-day meal. Though the rest students left the school after the mid-day meal two girls remained on the premises.

Three youths, including a friend of the elder brother of the victim, suddenly appeared there on a motorbike. It was alleged that they forcefully had taken the girls to a room on the second storey but one of the girls managed to flee from the spot.

Two of the youths then gang-raped the girl with the other helping them. They then left the spot. The other girl who had succeeded to flee informed the parents of the victim. The parents rushed to the school and found their girl crying in a room.

The parents of the girl filed a police complaint on Sunday after hearing everything from their daughter. The three youths, including the main accused Manoj Mal, 23 years, were arrested by the police. The medical checkup of the girl was also done.

The accused youths were produced in court with a prayer for 14 days of police custody. The court remanded them to four days of police custody.

Questions are being raised about the security of the girl students on the school premises.