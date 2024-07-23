Malda: Corpse recovered from ice cream freezer

Malda: Sensation sparked over the recovery of a corpse from an ice-cream fridge in the area adjacent to Hindustan Godown in Bachamari of Ward 19 of Old Malda Municipality under Maldaq Police Station around 1 pm on Monday. The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.



The deceased was identified as Mrinal Kanti Basu (40) of Bonga area of South 24-Pargana district. For the past six to seven years, the deceased remained a driver of the godown’s ice cream truck.

Jayant Pal Chowdhury, owner of the ice cream godown, said: “Basu was living in the warehouse but this morning he could not be found. The door was locked from inside. The manager entered from the backyard and found him in the freezer. It may be a case of excessive drinking.”

Primarily it has been held that under the influence of liquor to avoid hot weather, he fell into the fridge and it got locked. The police have started an investigation.