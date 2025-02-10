Malda: Clash over govt land dispute sparks tension

MALDA: A violent altercation erupted in the Kotwali region of Nimasarai under English Bazar Police Station over the alleged encroachment of government land.

The conflict involved several young men from a local club and a family residing near the disputed land. Reports indicate that club members allegedly threatened the family with firearms.

The police started an investigation into the matter and arrested one member of the club.

The dispute began when Bhanu Mahaldar and his family objected to the unauthorised occupation of government land near their house, located beside the Mahananda River.

Their resistance reportedly led to an aggressive reaction from the club members, who allegedly brandished weapons and attempted to intimidate them.

On Monday morning, local residents were shocked to discover a firearm and a sharp weapon inside the club premises.

While it remains unclear who left these weapons behind, the presence of such dangerous items has heightened tensions in the area.

Fearing for their safety, the residents have urged authorities to take strict action.

“The open display of firearms has left us terrified. We demand immediate intervention by the administration,” said a local resident.

However, club members have denied the allegations, stating that their organisation has always worked for the welfare of the community. The police are currently investigating the matter to determine the facts behind the incident.