Malda: Chanchal Hospital to start free dialysis services

MALDA: Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital is going to offer free dialysis and CT scan services to the patients very shortly.



The hospital has already been equipped with the machines but the unavailability of a private agency to operate the machines has delayed the process.

After Malda Medical College and Hospital, this hospital in Malda is going to be the second one to offer such a costly medical service for free.

Among the newly initiated dialysis units in 24 hospitals of the state Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital is one.

This service will be available in the new building of the hospital.

Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), said: “Efforts are on to start dialysis services as soon as possible.

Everything is ready but the lack of agency to operate the unit has delayed matters.”

Mohammad Samim, Superintendent of Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital, said: “Free dialysis services are being started in various state hospitals.

We also want the rapid initiation of this service but no agency has been found yet to operate this. We cannot give any certain date but the service will surely be started at the earliest.”

At the same time, health officials claim that Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital will not only provide dialysis, but CT Scan service will also be launched.

Dialysis in private hospitals is very expensive. I

t is believed that this will extend benefits to the people of the district and also to people from North and South Dinajpur.

Rafiqul Hossain, Saha Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad, said: “I thank the Chief Minister on behalf of the residents of Chanchal Mahakuma. This service is very much needed here.”