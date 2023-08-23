Malda: BSF gun down wanted Bangladeshi smuggler

Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a wanted Bangladeshi smuggler on the Indo-Bangladesh border at Nawada under the Kaliachak police station on Tuesday night.

The injured smuggler was taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) but was declared dead.

The deceased was identified as Sahidul, aged 35 years and a resident of 19 Dighi village under Sahibgunj Police Station of Champai Nababgunj in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday night, at around 10 pm, BSF jawans on vigil on the border fence spotted a group of smugglers from the Bangladesh side approaching another group of smugglers on the Indian side to hand over contraband items.

The patrolling team cautioned them and tried to stop them but the team was attacked by the smugglers with sharp weapons.

A BSF personnel was also injured and in an act of self defense, he opened fire.

One of the offenders was injured and others fled from the spot. The BSF rescued the injured and took him to MMCH. The doctors declared the injured brought dead and sent the body for postmortem examination.

A K Arya, DIG BSF South Bengal Frontier, said: “The person was a wanted smuggler. We came to know about him last December while interrogating some Indian smugglers.”