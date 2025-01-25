Malda: Blank rounds fired during volleyball tournament inauguration ceremony

Malda: A volleyball tournament organised by the Tiptop Club in Nurpur under Manikchak Police Station on Thursday night took an unexpected turn during its inauguration ceremony. In a display meant to signify the importance of the event, four licensed double barrel breech loading (DBBL) firearms were discharged, with four blank rounds fired. This action, however, violated both regulations and the Arms Act.

The discharge of firearms at a public event raised serious concerns about public safety and adherence to the law. The police acted swiftly, seizing the firearms and registering a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 30 of the Arms Act. The license holders involved — Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Mohammed Aminur Rahman Khan, Alkama Khan Chaudhary and Mohammad Bakhtawar Khan, all residents of Nurpur Pathan Para — are now under investigation.

While the intention behind the gesture was seemingly symbolic, it has raised questions about the enforcement of firearm regulations at public gatherings. The incident underscores the need for greater vigilance in ensuring that events, even those of a celebratory nature, comply with safety standards and legal provisions. The police are continuing to look into the matter and further actions may follow. Sabitri Mitra, TMC MLA Manikchak, said: “It was not a right act from the organisers of the event to allow such a dangerous show without seeking any permission from the competent authority. The law must take its own course in prohibiting such irresponsible acts in future.”