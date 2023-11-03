Malda: Bangladeshi national arrested

MALDA: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested one Bangladesh National namely Firoj Ali (21) of Lahapur village in Kansat under Shibganj Police Station limits of Champainababganj district in Bangladesh from Mahadipur.



The youth was residing in India for the last two months without valid testimonials. The police claimed that the arrested also disclosed his identity as noted above and stated that about two months back he came clandestinely into India through Kumilla-Agartala International Border in Tripura without a valid passport.

The youth further added that he stayed at Kamalabari village of Jadupur Gram Panchayat under the English Bazar Police Station limits in the house of Sajjad Shaikh (Ali) of Mahadipur, an area very close to the Indo-Bangladesh border. The police also raided the house of Sajjad Shaikh but his house was found locked.

The incident spread a sensation among the law enforcement agencies. The youth claimed that he was

searching for work and is being grilled by the cops for more information.

The police started a case under the The Foreigners Act, 1946 and produced the accused in the court. A search for the absconding persons has also been initiated by the police.

The court has sent the accused to police custody for 4 days.