Malda: 3 arrested for raping two minor girls in Kaliachak

Malda: Three persons were arrested by the police for allegedly gang-raping two minor girls in an area under Kaliachak police station. The arrested were produced in the court on Sunday.



The accused are Samad Sheikh, Mabud Sheikh, (both 19 years old), and Shaheen Sheikh, 18 years-old, of Sahabajpur under Kaliachak police station.

According to the family of the victim girls, the two sisters went to a relative’s house on Saturday.

There they went for a walk in a local garden.

The two sisters met the youths who abducted them blindfolded to a litchi plantation some distance from the village where the accused gang-raped the sister duo.

The accused fled from the spot after the girls started screaming for help. Locals rescued them and took them to the hospital.

The family members were informed and they filed a complaint at the Kaliachak police station under the relevant sections.