Malbazar sub-division court to begin operations in new building

Jalpaiguri: After years of anticipation, the Malbazar Sub-division Court is all set to begin operations in its newly constructed building, bringing in the much-needed judicial infrastructure to the region.

The inauguration ceremony of the building on Thursday was led by Justice Biswajit Basu of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, who lit the ceremonial lamp and unveiled the plaque to mark this significant milestone.

In his address, Justice Biswajit Basu emphasised the importance of the new facility. He stated, “Previously, litigants had to travel to Jalpaiguri for various legal proceedings. Going forward, the Calcutta High Court has made arrangements to ensure that cases are addressed entirely within the Malbazar Sub-division Court. Work is progressing rapidly to achieve this goal.”

The event was attended by District Magistrate Shama Parveen, Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, and Superintendent Engineer Rajiv Sarkar, among others. Justice Partha Sarathi Sen of the Calcutta High Court joined the proceedings virtually.

The journey of the Malbazar court began on December 22, 2003, when a fast-track court was established in a rented house in Ward 9 of Malbazar town.

This court was upgraded to an Additional District Sessions Court in 2013. Over the years, demands for a permanent building grew louder, culminating in the construction of this state-of-the-art facility.

Currently, the court will handle cases under the Additional District Sessions Judge and the POCSO Court. With around 1,300 pending POCSO cases, the new facility is expected to expedite the resolution of these matters.