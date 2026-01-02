‘Make new yr a mass movement to protect rights of vulnerable’

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday extended new-year greetings and called for a mass movement to protect the right to work, to vote and to live with dignity.

In a post on X, Kharge stressed the importance of safeguarding the Constitution and democratic values.

“On this joyful new year, I extend my warmest greetings to all of you. Let us make this year a mass movement to protect the rights of the vulnerable -- the right to work, the right to vote, and the right to live with dignity,” Kharge said.

“Together, let us safeguard our Constitution and democratic values, empower citizens, and strengthen harmony in society. Employment for our youth, safety for women, prosperity for farmers, dignity for those on the margins, and a better quality of life for all, these must be our shared resolves,” he added.

The Congress president also wished that the year bring happiness, prosperity, and progress to everyone.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to X to wish people.

“Happy new year to all of you. May (it) bring you lots of happiness, good health and success,” Gandhi said.

Kharge criticised the BJP government over corruption, misgovernance, MGNREGA repeal, rupee decline, and unemployment in 2025, while BJP chief Nadda accused him of spreading falsehoods and continuing to peddle lies despite electoral defeats.