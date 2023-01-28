Make India no. 1 in every field by 2047: Shah to youth

Hubballi (K’taka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the youth to join hands in nation building and ensure that when the country celebrates its centenary year of independence in 2047, India is number one in every field.



He also called on the youth to take a resolve for progress in their personal lives and also to contribute towards nation building in some field, in this 75th year of independence.

“When we celebrate the centenary year of independence in 2047, in every field this great nation of ours should be number one.

To build such a nation, you the youth must join hands on the appeal of PM Modi and contribute in building a great India,” Shah said.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of B V Bhoomaraddi College and after inaugurating an indoor stadium at the campus, he listed out progress made by the country in various fields and strong foundations laid by the government for development in a number of areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also an alumni of the college, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, several ministers, and legislators were present at the event.

Asking students and youngsters to read about the freedom struggle and sacrifice made by the people for the country to attain independence, Shah said, “Everyone is not fortunate to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country like our soldiers do. We may not sacrifice our lives for the country, but we can live our lives for the sake of this nation.”

“One should try to attain heights in his or her professional or field of choice, but along with that our aim should also be that India

becomes number one in the whole world.”