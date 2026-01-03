Make in Himachal’ products being promoted globally in name of ‘HIM’ brand: CM

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who inaugurated the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 at Shimla’s historic Ridge, said the first-of-its-kind event is not merely an exhibition or a get-together but a powerful platform of opportunities for thousands of small entrepreneurs, innovators, artisans and start-ups of the state promoting HIM Brand products globally. The event will assist in promoting the ‘Made in Himachal’ brand and help rural, traditional and local MSME products gain national and international recognition and to realise the aspirations of thousands of small entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, artisans and start-ups across the state. This will also strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar’ Himachal by fostering innovation, enterprise, and inclusive growth. The HIM fest, being organised by the Industries department and supported by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, will conclude on January 5.

Speaking at the function, the CM said the representatives of reputed national and international companies would visit the state during the fest, providing artisans, weavers, and small entrepreneurs an opportunity to directly showcase and market their products to global buyers. Over 4,000 handmade shawls crafted by artisans of Himachal Pradesh, on display in MSME Fest, also entered the ‘Guinness Book of World Records,’ giving global recognition to Himachali products, thus making the state proud, said the chief minister. Besides, the fest emphasises women entrepreneurship and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative that will help rural entrepreneurs to gain access to new opportunities, thereby strengthening the rural economy and empowering women. Special emphasis would be laid on the greening of MSMEs, and this initiative will play a significant role in making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state. “The objective of strengthening MSMEs in rural areas is to submit proposals amounting to Rs 1,642 crore to the Central govt, out of which Rs 109.34 crore has been approved so far. During the last three years, 107 start-ups have been launched in the state, while 407 start-ups are currently in various stages of establishment,” he said.