Majority of vitiligo patients suffer from depression, some even considered suicide, says study

New Delhi: A study has found that the majority of people suffering from vitiligo live with crippling psychological trauma and even face social exclusion, which takes a massive toll emotionally and on their quality of life.

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterised by loss of skin pigmentation, resulting in white patches.

In the study, 100 per cent of vitiligo patients surveyed said they felt embarrassed about their appearance, and 54.7 per cent had stopped attending social functions altogether.

Conducted among 430 government employees across Maharashtra living with vitiligo, the study found that 87 per cent of participants reported anxiety or concern regarding their condition from in-laws.

The findings of the study were published in the Annals of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in January, highlighting the staggering psychological trauma and social exclusion faced by people living with vitiligo.

Led by Dr Rinky Kapoor and Dr Debraj Shome, co-founders and directors of The Esthetic Clinics, the research provides rare insight into the experiences of patients long overshadowed by the clinical focus of dermatology.

The study evaluated 430 government employees across Maharashtra living with vitiligo, using four internationally validated psychometric scales: the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), Vitiligo Impact Scale-22 (VIS-22), Toronto Alexithymia Scale-20 (TAS-20), and Vitiligo-specific Quality of Life (VitiQoL) tool.

As part of the study, 60.5 per cent of patients reported feeling depressed, while 43.3 per cent said they had considered ending their life. Additionally, 100 per cent felt their condition affected their ability to make friends or show affection. Also, 71.9 per cent of respondents said their skin condition interfered with their ability to work or study.

“These aren’t just numbers,” Dr Kapoor said. “Each percentage point represents a real person losing confidence, relationships, and sometimes even their will to live. The scale of this suffering is unacceptable.”

Contrary to popular perception, vitiligo’s visibility is what causes the greatest damage, compared to its medical severity.

According to the study, 81.2 per cent of participants reported that the stigma against their condition has a “large impact” on daily life, highlighting the profound emotional toll of a condition that, while medically benign, is socially punishing, Dr Kapoor said.

“The stigma is often compounded by ignorance, with nearly 89 per cent of patients reporting that people around them believe vitiligo is contagious by touch. Women, in particular, bore the brunt, reporting discrimination in matrimonial matches, workplace opportunities, and social life,” she stated.

She further asserted that this is not just a dermatological issue but a social emergency.

“We found that even in educated, urban families, vitiligo is misunderstood, feared, and looked at with prejudice. Patients are judged for something beyond their control. Many women are denied marriage proposals, people are isolated at work, and some patients reported being shunned in public places like temples and weddings,” the doctor observed.

Noting that vitiligo cannot be treated as purely a skin-deep issue, especially when over 40 per cent of patients have contemplated suicide, Dr Kapoor called for increased public awareness, psychological support, and social inclusion alongside medical treatment.

While vitiligo remains medically benign, its emotional toll has prompted newer therapeutic approaches.