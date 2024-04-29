Major weapons cache recovered by security forces in Op ‘Cloudburst’

New Delhi: In another major success, security forces have uncovered a large cache of weapons and communications equipment in the northeast state of Nagaland in a strategic operation code-named “Cloudburst”, defence ministry officials confirmed on Monday.



The operation led to the seizure of eleven 82 mm mortars, four recoilless rifle (RCL) tubes, ten pistols, and 199 radio sets and satellite phones. The raid took place in an undisclosed location and targeted a suspected arms storage facility. The operation was meticulously planned and executed to minimize risks to personnel and civilians in the area. The cache of weapons and communications gear is believed to be linked to illegal arms smuggling or terrorist activities.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities or affiliations of those responsible for the weapons stockpile. However, sources indicate that the findings could provide valuable intelligence about the supply chains and networks involved in these activities. The recovery of such a large cache of arms and equipment represents a significant blow to any potential threats and a major step forward in maintaining security and stability in the region. The investigation into the source and destination of the weapons is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available. Even in the last year, security forces involved in combing operations in ethnic violence-hit Manipur in three operations and recovered arms and ammunition, including 1085 bombs, looted from police stations and armouries. These were handed over to the Manipur Police.