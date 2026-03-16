Major step in the interest of farmers, ‘Farmer Registry’ campaign progressing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is continuously taking important steps to make the agriculture sector digital and transparent. Through the Digital Crop Survey and the Farmer Registry campaign in the state, efforts are being made rapidly to connect farmers with government schemes and to make the agricultural system more organized.

The Digital Crop Survey has been accelerated in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. Under this initiative, a large number of fields and crops in the revenue villages of the state are being digitally surveyed so that accurate data related to crops can be made available. In addition, it will help ensure that farmers receive the benefits of government schemes in a transparent manner.

Out of a total of 1,08,935 revenue villages in the state, the geo referencing work of 95,765 villages has already been completed. Based on this, digital surveys of lakhs of fields have been conducted in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

In the Kharif season, the survey of more than 5,37,08,511 plots has been finally approved, while in the Rabi season, the survey of more than 5,56,44,677 plots has also been completed.

The Yogi government is also running the Farmer Registry campaign in mission mode to connect farmers with government schemes. According to the central government, the number of beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Yojana in the state is approximately 2,88,70,495. After the verification campaign, data of more than 2,31,36,350 farmers has been made available.

Out of these, more than 1,67,01,996 beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Yojana have so far been included in the Farmer Registry, which is about 72.19% of the total target. In addition, around 28,37,162 farmers who are not part of the PM Kisan Samman Yojana have also been registered in the Farmer Registry.

The Yogi government believes that through the Digital Crop Survey and Farmer Registry, an accurate database of farmers will be prepared. This will make it easier to ensure that the benefits of crop insurance, agricultural subsidies, disaster relief and other government schemes reach the right farmers. It will also increase transparency in the agriculture sector and accelerate the implementation of schemes.

With the Yogi government promoting the use of digital technology in the agriculture sector, Uttar Pradesh is steadily emerging as one of the leading states in the country. In the future, these initiatives are expected to ensure that farmers receive the benefits of government schemes in a more effective manner.