Major step by the Yogi government, industrial area to be expanded across a total of 56,662 acres

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking concrete steps towards the vision of inclusive development envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this sequence, the process of acquiring 23,590 acres of land has been expedited for the expansion of the industrial area under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).

Along with this, the government has formally approved a total of 56,662 acres of land for industrial development. This decision goes beyond mere land acquisition and is being seen as the foundation for the economic and social transformation of Bundelkhand. The government’s clear objective is to develop this long-neglected region into a new hub of investment, employment and industrial opportunities.

The Yogi government aims to transform Bundelkhand from a region known primarily for raw resources into a strong hub for manufacturing, logistics and industrial production. An integrated industrial ecosystem is being developed in the BIDA area for heavy industries, defence manufacturing, logistics, MSMEs and ancillary units. Priority is being given to core infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water supply, industrial plots, warehousing and connectivity so that investors can experience a true 'ease of doing business'.

The impact of this industrial initiative is now becoming visible on the ground. Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has proposed an investment of approximately ₹600 crore in the BIDA region. Under this investment, manufacturing units for heavy machinery, defence equipment and industrial products will be established. According to government estimates, this project will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, providing local youth with employment opportunities within the region and effectively curbing migration.

To further accelerate industrial activities in the BIDA region, a state-of-the-art multi-model logistics park will be developed on 100 acres of land. This project will be executed by Container Corporation of India (CONCOR). The logistics park will integrate road and rail networks, facilitating smoother cargo movement. This will reduce logistics costs for industries, strengthen supply chains and enhance export capacity.

The benefits of the BIDA project will not be limited to large industries alone. The government is focused on integrating MSMEs, startups and ancillary industries into this industrial expansion. This will provide better opportunities for local entrepreneurs and promote sustainable economic activity across Bundelkhand.

The state government believes that the BIDA project will generate large-scale local employment opportunities for youth in the Bundelkhand region. A stronger industrial ecosystem will accelerate economic activities and help develop Bundelkhand as a model of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. This initiative by the Yogi government will not only give fresh momentum to industrial growth but will also lay a strong foundation for inclusive development by addressing regional imbalances.