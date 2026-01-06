Major reshuffle of IAS, IPS officers in AGMUT cadre

NEW DELHI: The MHA has issued orders for a major reshuffle of the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service officers of the AGMUT cadre, with transfers being affected across several key regions, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Northeast.

This list of top IAS transfers includes the shifting of Ashwani Kumar, IAS (1992), from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS (1994), has been transferred from Ladakh to Delhi, while Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS (1998), has been shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to the national capital.

Ajit Kumar Singla, IPS (2004), has been posted from Puducherry to Delhi on the police side. Mangesh Kashyap, IPS (2009), has been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the official order, a total of 31 IAS officers and 18 IPS officers are part of the reshuffle. The postings are spread across Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Chandigarh, and Mizoram.

The mass transfer is part of the routine administrative exercise undertaken by the Centre to strengthen governance and policing across Union Territories and strategic areas.