Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award

New Delhi: Major Radhika Sen of the Indian Army was awarded the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for 2023, officials confirmed on Thursday. This accolade recognises her outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in United Nations peacekeeping operations.



Major Radhika Sen was deployed to MONUSCO from March 2023 to April 2024, serving as the Engagement Team Commander of the Indian Rapidly Deployed Battalion. In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), she demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment while leading a team of 20 women soldiers and 10 male soldiers. Her primary focus was on interacting with civilians, addressing the security concerns of Internally Displaced Persons, and advocating for the voices of women, girls, and children in conflict zones.Under her leadership, the engagement teams conducted educational sessions on essential topics such as women’s health, education, and gender equality. These initiatives, along with skill development programs, have enhanced self-reliance among local populations, built trust, and facilitated effective information gathering.

Upon receiving the award, Major Radhika Sen expressed deep gratitude to her dedicated engagement platoon, for their unwavering support. She also acknowledged the Indian Army for the opportunity and trust bestowed upon her to serve in the DRC.