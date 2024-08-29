Major investment in MP will create employment chances for youths: CM Yadav

bhopal: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that a major investment coming to the state during the Regional Industries Conclaves (RICs) will create employment opportunities for thousands of state’s youth.



CM Yadav said it while addressing industrialists in the third RIC, on the theme of heritage, history and industry. Organised in Gwalior, the conclave will also create industrial development in the Gwalior-Chambal region, he said.

At the conclave, investment proposals of more than Rs 8,000 crore were received from industrialists, which is expected to create around 35,000 new employment opportunities.

The RIC is an innovative idea of Yadav to turn the state into an industrial hub to polish its economy and create employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

So far, three RICs have been organised in the past six months, including RICs in Ujjain, Jabalpur.

Moreover, the CM has held interactive sessions with industrialists in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said industries are being established with a positive mindset in the state and they are growing well with favourable policies, a supportive environment and administrative cooperation.

During the event, Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation stone virtually for 47 industrial units worth Rs 1,586 crore investment in Bhind, Shajapur, Dhar, Neemuch and Pandhurna districts.

“These units are expected to create about 4,752 employment opportunities,” the CM said.

He also provided land allotment letters of 268 acres to industrialists for establishing 120 units across the state.

On the occasion, the CM inaugurated 8 ‘investment facilitation centres’ in eight districts of Gwalior. He also said that such centres will open in all 55 districts in the state soon.

He also announced that four new industrial corridors will be set up in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Karan Adani, MD of Adani Port and SEZ Ltd, addressed the inaugural session, announcing that his group will invest Rs 3,500 crore to set up major facilities, including a cement factory in Guna, a defence system factory in Shivpuri and a women-operated jacket factory in Badarwas.

“Under CM Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a standout example of economic growth. I am proud to say that the Adani Group is deeply committed to this vision at the national and state levels,” he said. Eight other industry organisations including Reliance Industries have also expressed keen interest in establishing operations in the state. The Reliance group offered to invest Rs 1500 crores in renewal energy and bio-gas sectors.

CM Yadav also held one-on-one discussions with more than 20 industrialists during the sectoral sessions.

The problem of JC Mill in Gwalior will also be addressed like that of Hukamchand Mill Indore, which has made payment of dues to the workers by the government, the CM said.

Around 4000 representatives including foreign delegates of 15 countries like Canada, Tonga Island, Zambia, Mexico and Zambia also took part in the event and 400 buyer-seller meets were also organised at the conclave.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap, Vice President of Reliance Group Vivek Taneja and MD of Tropolight Puneet Dawer also addressed the conclave.