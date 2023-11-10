Major inter-state fake job racket busted by CBI; raids nine locations, three arrested

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three accused persons and dismantled an inter-state illegal/fake job racket. This operation exposed a fraudulent scheme that preyed on desperate job seekers preparing for various Central Government department examinations, the CBI informed on Friday.



The accused, identified as Aman Kumar aka Rupesh from Dhanbad, Jharkhand; Vishal aka Abhishek Singh from Araria, Bihar and Ajay Kumar from Bangalore, Karnataka, operated across multiple states. They reportedly targeted individuals aspiring to secure positions in Central Government departments.

The accused employed a cunning modus operandi, deceiving job seekers by charging them exorbitant sums of money, ranging between Rs 10-20 lakhs, often collected in instalments, under the pretence of processing fees and security deposits, the officials mentioned.

A case was filed against six accused, along with unknown public servants and others, suspected of being part of this organised syndicate. The racket involved multiple layers of culprits, making it exceedingly difficult for job seekers to seek refunds of their alleged security deposits or confirm the authenticity of their job prospects. The accused also maintained an elaborate system, generating counterfeit appointment letters, training call letters, and falsified documentation for candidates attending training at counterfeit centres, CBI confirmed.

To make their operations appear legitimate, the racket members established fake training centres across different states, where job seekers underwent training, believing they were preparing for genuine government positions. These centres were even set up in the vicinity of actual government premises, further obscuring the deceit, the officials said.

In a coordinated effort, CBI conducted searches at nine locations, including Patna, Mumbai, Bangalore, Mangalore, and Dhanbad. Notably, two counterfeit training centres in Sakinaka, Mumbai, and one in Patna, Bihar, were discovered.

These centres were training around 25 job seekers who had been deceived with fake appointments for positions within various Central Government departments such as FCI, Railways, and GST. During the searches at the Sakinaka training centre, most of the job seekers were identified as hailing from Karnataka, with a few originating from Maharashtra.

Incriminating evidence, including fake call letters, counterfeit appointment letters, and falsified training dossiers, were confiscated.